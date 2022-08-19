UrduPoint.com

Finnish Prime Minister Says Took Drug Test To Clear Herself After Scandalous Party Video

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Finnish Prime Minister Says Took Drug Test to Clear Herself After Scandalous Party Video

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday that she took a drug test, with results expected in a week, after she found herself in hot water over a leaked video showing her partying with celebrities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday that she took a drug test, with results expected in a week, after she found herself in hot water over a leaked video showing her partying with celebrities.

The scandal erupted after some media claimed that a slang word for cocaine could be heard in one of the leaked clips, while others said it was more likely to mean liquor.

"First of all, I would like to note that in recent days there have been grave public accusations that I was in a space where drugs were taken or that I took drugs. I took a drug test today, the results of which will be known in about a week," Marin told a press briefing.

The prime minister vowed that she had never taken drugs, even in her teenage years.

Responding to criticism that her partying could get in the way of her official duties, Marin stressed that cabinet meetings do not take place at night and there is always a way to get in touch with her.

This is not the first 'party scandal' for the 36-year-old prime minister. Last December, she went to a nightclub, leaving her work phone at home. For this reason, she did not get notified that she had been in contact to a COVID-19 positive person and continued to party.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Water Drugs December Media All Cabinet

Recent Stories

EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energ ..

EU Smelters Experience Existential Risk Amid Energy Price Spikes - Reports

19 seconds ago
 Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visit of Japane ..

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Welcomes Visit of Japanese Delegation Next Week

22 seconds ago
 NATO Secretary General to Visit Canada in Late Aug ..

NATO Secretary General to Visit Canada in Late August

27 seconds ago
 Kiev Says Another 10 Cargo Ships Preparing to Leav ..

Kiev Says Another 10 Cargo Ships Preparing to Leave Ukrainian Ports Under Grain ..

3 minutes ago
 IS 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for ..

IS 'Beatle' Member Elsheikh Sentenced to Life for Killing American Hostages - Ju ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Ready to Meet With Putin at G ..

UK Foreign Secretary Ready to Meet With Putin at G20 Summit - Office

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.