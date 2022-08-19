Finnish Prime Minister Says Took Drug Test to Clear Herself After Scandalous Party Video

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday that she took a drug test, with results expected in a week, after she found herself in hot water over a leaked video showing her partying with celebrities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday that she took a drug test, with results expected in a week, after she found herself in hot water over a leaked video showing her partying with celebrities.

The scandal erupted after some media claimed that a slang word for cocaine could be heard in one of the leaked clips, while others said it was more likely to mean liquor.

"First of all, I would like to note that in recent days there have been grave public accusations that I was in a space where drugs were taken or that I took drugs. I took a drug test today, the results of which will be known in about a week," Marin told a press briefing.

The prime minister vowed that she had never taken drugs, even in her teenage years.

Responding to criticism that her partying could get in the way of her official duties, Marin stressed that cabinet meetings do not take place at night and there is always a way to get in touch with her.

This is not the first 'party scandal' for the 36-year-old prime minister. Last December, she went to a nightclub, leaving her work phone at home. For this reason, she did not get notified that she had been in contact to a COVID-19 positive person and continued to party.