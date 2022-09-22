UrduPoint.com

Finnish Prime Minister Says Transit Of Russians Via Country Must Be Stopped

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 11:55 PM

The transit of Russians with Schengen visas through Finland must be stopped, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, adding that the Finnish government was already working on a legal justification for such restrictions

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022)

"The government's goal is very clear. We believe that Russian tourism and the transit (of Russian) through Finland must be stopped," Marin told a press briefing, as broadcast by Finnish media.

According to the prime minister, Thursday's meeting of the Finnish government once again heard a statement by Finland's Justice Chancellor Tuomas Poysti about the legal side of such measures.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. A number of EU countries have reduced the issuance of tourist visas to Russians, while also calling for a total ban on granting Schengen visas to the country's citizens. Moscow has said that it considers the idea a manifestation of chauvinism and that such a decision will invite retaliatory measures.

On September 6, the European Union adopted a proposal to fully suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia. The measure entered into effect on September 12. The decision complicated visa application process for Russian citizens and imposed more restrictions for multiple entry visas.

