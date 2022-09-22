Finnish Prime Minister Says Transit of Russians Via Country Must Be Stopped

The transit of Russians with Schengen visas through Finland must be stopped, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, adding that the Finnish government was already working on a legal justification for such restrictions

"The government's goal is very clear. We believe that Russian tourism and the transit (of Russian) through Finland must be stopped," Marin told a press briefing, as broadcast by Finnish media.

According to the prime minister, Thursday's meeting of the Finnish government once again heard a statement by Finland's Justice Chancellor Tuomas Poysti about the legal side of such measures.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. A number of EU countries have reduced the issuance of tourist visas to Russians, while also calling for a total ban on granting Schengen visas to the country's citizens. Moscow has said that it considers the idea a manifestation of chauvinism and that such a decision will invite retaliatory measures.

On September 6, the European Union adopted a proposal to fully suspend a visa facilitation agreement with Russia. The measure entered into effect on September 12. The decision complicated visa application process for Russian citizens and imposed more restrictions for multiple entry visas.