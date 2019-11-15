UrduPoint.com
Finnish Prime Minister To Discuss Russia With Swedish Counterpart - Helsinki

Fri 15th November 2019

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne will travel to Sweden later on Friday for meeting with his counterpart, Stefan Lofven, the press service of the Finnish cabinet said, adding that preparations for the European Council December summit, Baltic Sea protection and relations with Russia would be on the agenda of the talks.

Rinne and Lofven met for the previous time in Helsinki on October 5. During that meeting, the two prime ministers also had a telephone conversation with their UK counterpart, Boris Johnson.

"Prime Minister Annti Rinne will meet with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven during his working visit to Stockholm on Friday, November 15.

The prime ministers will address preparations for the December EU summit and the condition of the multiannual financial framework, which is currently being discussed. Rinne and Lofven will also discuss protection of the Baltic Sea, European security, Russia and China," the government said in a statement on Thursday.

In Stockholm, Rinne also plans to meet with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Germany's Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. The officials will address pressing issues on the EU agenda.

Moreover, Rinne is expected to attend the Convention of the Progressive Alliance international association, organized by Lofven, which Stockholm will host on Friday and Saturday.

