UrduPoint.com

Finnish Prime Minister To Lobby For Building Of Fence On Border With Russia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 11:59 PM

Finnish Prime Minister to Lobby for Building of Fence on Border With Russia - Reports

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wants to obtain broad parliamentary support for the construction of a fence on the border with Russia, the MTV3 broadcaster reported on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wants to obtain broad parliamentary support for the construction of a fence on the border with Russia, the MTV3 broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the cost of the fence on the eastern Finnish border is estimated at hundreds of millions of Euros, so it is important that all parties in the country's parliament are committed to the project.

A parliamentary cabinet meeting will be held on October 18, where, in addition to the issue of the potential fence's construction, other issues of Finnish security policy will be discussed, including cyberattacks and readiness to repel them.

Last month, media reported that Finland planned to build a fence on the southeastern part of its 1300-kilometer-long (808 miles) border with Russia within two to three years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Finland October Border Media All Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Szijjarto Says Russian Gas Coming Through Austria ..

Szijjarto Says Russian Gas Coming Through Austria Will Be Diverted To Southern R ..

29 seconds ago
 Szijjarto Says Hungary Needs Gazprom as Reliable S ..

Szijjarto Says Hungary Needs Gazprom as Reliable Supplier in Long-Term

30 seconds ago
 Blinken Confirms Tougher New US Policy, Visa Restr ..

Blinken Confirms Tougher New US Policy, Visa Restrictions on Haiti Gangs - State ..

32 seconds ago
 Brussels recommends Bosnia for EU candidate status ..

Brussels recommends Bosnia for EU candidate status

22 minutes ago
 Ukraine holds line with Western arms, but needs mo ..

Ukraine holds line with Western arms, but needs more

22 minutes ago
 WHO says clinical trials soon for Ebola virus in U ..

WHO says clinical trials soon for Ebola virus in Uganda

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.