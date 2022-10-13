Finnish Prime Minister to Lobby for Building of Fence on Border With Russia - Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin wants to obtain broad parliamentary support for the construction of a fence on the border with Russia, the MTV3 broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the cost of the fence on the eastern Finnish border is estimated at hundreds of millions of Euros, so it is important that all parties in the country's parliament are committed to the project.

A parliamentary cabinet meeting will be held on October 18, where, in addition to the issue of the potential fence's construction, other issues of Finnish security policy will be discussed, including cyberattacks and readiness to repel them.

Last month, media reported that Finland planned to build a fence on the southeastern part of its 1300-kilometer-long (808 miles) border with Russia within two to three years.