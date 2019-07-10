Finnish Prime Minister to Meet With German Chancellor in Berlin on Wednesday - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne will visit Berlin on Wednesday to hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss topical EU matters, including the bloc's enlargement, amid Finland's presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Finnish government said in a statement.

"The principal topics of discussion will be the multiannual financial framework (MFF), questions concerning the rule of law, EU enlargement and climate matters. Rinne and Merkel will also discuss the transatlantic relationship between the EU and the USA, and progress in strengthening the rules-based multilateral system," the statement read.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has said in an article, which was originally published as a column in the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, that Helsinki welcomed EU efforts to integrate the Western Balkans into Europe.

The European Union has been engaged in accession talks with Montenegro and Serbia, while North Macedonia, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina have submitted membership applications.