HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative in the drug test she took after a video showing her partying with celebrities was leaked, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

"A drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 found no drugs," the government's press office said.