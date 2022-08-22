UrduPoint.com

Finnish Prime Minister's Drug Test Came Back Negative - Helsinki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Finnish Prime Minister's Drug Test Came Back Negative - Helsinki

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative in the drug test she took after a video showing her partying with celebrities was leaked, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative in the drug test she took after a video showing her partying with celebrities was leaked, the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

"A drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 found no drugs," the government's press office said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Drugs August From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Norway Reports Nearly 22% Increase in Liquid Hydro ..

Norway Reports Nearly 22% Increase in Liquid Hydrocarbon Production in July

1 minute ago
 State land retrieved

State land retrieved

1 minute ago
 AIGP gets briefing from JIT in Layyah pornography ..

AIGP gets briefing from JIT in Layyah pornography case

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court gives 3-day protective bail t ..

Islamabad High Court gives 3-day protective bail to Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Pakistan provides high standard facilities to int' ..

Pakistan provides high standard facilities to int'l tourists: Ambassador Hassan

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court to initiate contempt of court ..

Islamabad High Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Imran Kha ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.