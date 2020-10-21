HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Social Democratic Party of Finland (SDP), the ruling party led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin, has remained the most popular in the country, according to a fresh poll published by the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday.

In the survey, 20.9 percent of respondents said that they would vote for the SDP if parliamentary elections were held immediately, a 0.1 percent drop compared to the newspaper's September poll.

Support for the right-wing Finns Party has risen 0.4 percent since September, as 19.9 percent of respondents indicated their willingness to vote for the party, the newspaper said.

The National Coalition Party finished in third place in the poll with 16.8 percent, followed by the Centre Party with 11.

2 percent and the Green League with 11.0 percent, the newspaper stated.

Sakari Nurmela, the director of research at Kantar TNS, the firm that conducted the poll, told the newspaper that the continued support for the SDP was likely due to the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a fresh poll published by YouGov on Tuesday, the pollster said that 65 percent of the Finnish population expressed approval of their government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helsingin Sanomat's latest poll surveyed 2,683 adults in Finland from September 14 to October 16.

Marin assumed office as prime minister this past December, following the resignation of her predecessor, Antti Rinne. She was also elected chair of the ruling SDP this past August.