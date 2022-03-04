Finnish Public Opinion Shifting Towards NATO Accession, But Issue Untimely - Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Finnish public sentiments have moved towards NATO membership at a time when the country's focus is on the situation in Ukraine, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"The public opinion in Finland is moving and turning more favorably to NATO membership but this is not the time to handle that issue, this is the time to show solidarity to Ukraine," he said ahead of the alliance's foreign ministers meeting, to which he was invited by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Finland has supplied Ukraine with both lethal and non-lethal military assistance, he added.

Earlier this week, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that her country will join the alliance, should a threat to its national security emerge. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia will respond to the move from Finland and Sweden if they decide to become NATO members.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow.