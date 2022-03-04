UrduPoint.com

Finnish Public Opinion Shifting Towards NATO Accession, But Issue Untimely - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Finnish Public Opinion Shifting Towards NATO Accession, But Issue Untimely - Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Finnish public sentiments have moved towards NATO membership at a time when the country's focus is on the situation in Ukraine, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday.

"The public opinion in Finland is moving and turning more favorably to NATO membership but this is not the time to handle that issue, this is the time to show solidarity to Ukraine," he said ahead of the alliance's foreign ministers meeting, to which he was invited by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Finland has supplied Ukraine with both lethal and non-lethal military assistance, he added.

Earlier this week, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that her country will join the alliance, should a threat to its national security emerge. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia will respond to the move from Finland and Sweden if they decide to become NATO members.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Alliance Sweden Finland From

Recent Stories

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

54 seconds ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

2 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>