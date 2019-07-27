UrduPoint.com
Finnish Public to Board Russia-Built Indian Frigate During Helsinki Port Call - Navy

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) A Russian-built Indian frigate will make a port call in Helsinki next week and will be open to Finnish visitors, the Finnish Navy said Friday.

The INS Tarkash (F50) is the second Teg-class frigate built at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. It joined the Indian Navy in 2012.

"The Indian frigate ... will pay a naval visit to Helsinki from July 31 to August 3. The ship will be moored at the Hernesaaari cruise quay," the Navy said in a press release.

The warship will be accessible to the public from 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) to 12:30 p.m. Its crew will have a tour of the Finnish capital and play a friendly football match with local naval cadets.

