Finnish Public To Board Russia-Built Indian Frigate During Helsinki Port Call - Navy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:40 AM
HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) A Russian-built Indian frigate will make a port call in Helsinki next week and will be open to Finnish visitors, the Finnish Navy said Friday.
The INS Tarkash (F50) is the second Teg-class frigate built at the Yantar shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. It joined the Indian Navy in 2012.
"The Indian frigate ... will pay a naval visit to Helsinki from July 31 to August 3. The ship will be moored at the Hernesaaari cruise quay," the Navy said in a press release.
The warship will be accessible to the public from 10 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) to 12:30 p.m. Its crew will have a tour of the Finnish capital and play a friendly football match with local naval cadets.