Finnish Region On Border With Russia Losses $27Mln Monthly Due To Travel Ban - Research

Wed 13th May 2020

Finnish Region on Border With Russia Losses $27Mln Monthly Due to Travel Ban - Research

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Finland's South Karelia Region sharing a border with Russia is losing 25.4 million Euros ($27.4 million) of profit every month due to the coronavirus-fuelled travel ban, Pasi Nurkka, the head of the TAK Research company, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Finland imposed travel restrictions in light of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March. The Scandinavian country plans to ease some of its precautionary measures in the second half of May by allowing foreign workers back in, but tourists would still not be allowed to enter.

"South Karelia is losing 25.4 million euros a month as the demand for tourism is reduced following the closure of external borders amid the coronavirus.

If the borders remain closed for four months, companies will lose a turnover of 87 million euros. If the borders are be shut until the end of the year, it means that over 225 million euros will be lost," Nurkka said.

According to TAK's research, 1.9 million tourists visited the region last year, and 96 percent of those tourists were from Russia. The tourism business brought 321 million euros to South Karelia last year, and Russian travelers spent 212 million euros in the region.

