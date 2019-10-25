Finnish, Russian Interior Ministers to Discuss Migration, Crime Prevention in Helsinki Fri

The Finnish and Russian interior ministers will later in the day discuss engagement in the fields of migration and crime prevention in Helsinki, the Finnish ministry said Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Finnish and Russian interior ministers will later in the day discuss engagement in the fields of migration and crime prevention in Helsinki, the Finnish ministry said Friday.

"Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo will meet her colleague, Russian Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev in Helsinki today. The purpose is to discuss cooperation between Finland and Russia in the field of migration and crime prevention. The meeting is part of the cooperation program launched by the interior ministries in 2018," the ministry said.

The agenda includes talks on migration, the fight against illegal entry, drugs and organized crime.

The ministers will also discuss issues relating to environmental offenses and the Russian e-visa, introduced at the beginning of October.

The Finnish and Russian interior ministers meet annually as part of the cooperation program launched in 2018 aimed at intensifying bilateral cooperation in police and migration matters.

The Finnish ministry noted that the meetings have proved useful for both parties. The Finnish-Russian coordination group on cooperation in combating crime has been convened in Petrozavodsk twice � in May and September 2019.