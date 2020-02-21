Finnish, Russian Railways to Start Selling Train Tickets for Euro 2020 Fans on March 18

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Railway operators in Finland and Russia will start selling high-speed train tickets for matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship in Russia's St. Petersburg on March 18, Finnish railway company VR said in a statement on Friday.

The European Championship 2020 will be held from June 12 to July 12. For the first time in history, matches of the final portion of the tournament will be played in 12 cities. The stadium on St. Petersburg's Krestovsky Island is set to host three games of the group stage � including two with participation of the Finnish national team � and one quarterfinal.

"Allegro [name of train that travels directly to St. Petersburg] tickets for UEFA Euro 2020 matches will go on sale March 18, 7 a.m. [05:00 GMT]," the VR statement said.

To satisfy demand, VR and Russian Railways have doubled the total number of seats for the given period. In addition to Allegro trains, sales for Leo Tolstoy trains between Helsinki and Moscow, which make a stop in St. Petersburg, will also begin the same day.

The cost of train tickets between the Finnish capital and St. Petersburg will start from 39 Euros ($42).