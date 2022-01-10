Finnish Scientists Create Molecule Capable of Providing Short-Term Protection From Covid

Researchers at the University of Helsinki have created a molecule that can inactivate the coronavirus spike protein and provide short-term protection against the virus, the university announced on Monday

"Cell cultures and animal studies show that TriSb92, a new molecule developed by the researchers, protects against coronavirus infection for at least eight hours even in cases of high exposure risk," the statement reads.

Unlike vaccination, the effect of TriSb92 begins immediately upon administration, according to the university.

Studies on mice showed that TriSb92 administered nasally offered protection against infection despite high exposure, the researchers said.

The molecule can reportedly inhibit the ability to infect in all known strains of coronavirus, including Omicron. However, the researchers stressed that the molecule is not a substitute for the vaccine, but should be used in addition to it.