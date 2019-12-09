UrduPoint.com
Finnish Social Democrats Name Sanna Marin Next Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Finland's governing Social Democratic Party (SDP) named 34-year-old Sanna Marin the country's next and youngest prime minister on Sunday.

The outgoing transportation minister fought off a challenge from 37-year-old Antti Lindtman, who leads the party in parliament.

"The party council decided to nominate Sanna Marin, the first deputy chairwoman of the SDP, as the future prime minister," the statement read.

Timo Harakka, the 56-year-old minister of employment in Antti Rinne's cabinet, will replace her as the minister in charge of transport and communications.

Finland is ruled by a coalition of five parties led by Social Democrats. Marin's nomination still needs the approval of the legislature, which it is expected to give on Tuesday.

Antti Rinne resigned as prime minister this week after one of the coalition allies, the Center Party, lost confidence in him. President Sauli Niinisto asked the administration to stay on as a caretaker government.

