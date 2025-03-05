Finnish Space Centre Monitors Climate Change On The Front Line
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Sodankylä, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) At a remote space centre in northern Finland near the Russian border, researchers are studying how climate change is impacting the Arctic region with more precision than anywhere else in Europe.
Slowly turning like sunflowers towards polar satellites in space, four large antennas dominate the snowy Finnish Meteorological Institute's Arctic Space Centre in Sodankyla, a small town of 8,000 inhabitants just north of the Arctic Circle.
Situated amidst forests, peatlands and snaking rivers, the research space has become a unique site due to its history of obtaining data on weather and climate.
"This is an excellent location for studying the boreal forest, the environment here in the Arctic and utilising the satellite data for observing climate change," Jyri Heilimo, head of the Arctic Space Centre Unit, told AFP.
"Polar orbiting satellites' orbits are converging in the poles, meaning that the Sodankyla ground station at 67 latitude can receive much more data from the satellites per day compared to, for example, the station close to the equator," Timo Ryyppo, the head of Sodankyla Satellite Data Centre said.
By using both ground measurements and satellite data, researchers have been able to study how the snow and ice cover in the northern hemisphere has changed over the years.
"We've been able to say that the snow extent has been decreasing. The amount of snow has been mostly constant, but it's unevenly distributed," said Ryyppo.
Some 550 different measuring devices are scattered across the observatory site, including several instruments attached to a 25-metre (80 feet) tower in a pine forest monitoring greenhouse gases from trees, soil and atmosphere.
"We want to know this Arctic pixel well in order to know the Arctic well," Heilimo said, as snow fell from a gloomy sky and temperatures hovered around zero Celsius (32F) in February. Locals are more accustomed to temperatures of -20C this time of the year.
Heilimo showed a graph displaying how the average temperature had trended upwards at double the speed compared with other parts of the world since measurements began on the site in 1908, as a result of human-induced climate change mostly blamed on fossil fuels.
According to a study in the Nature journal, the Arctic has warmed nearly four times faster than the globe since 1979.
"There is a cliche that 'what happens in the Arctic doesn't stay in the Arctic'... That means that the changes we see here, the melting permafrost, the temperature rise, will happen in other places also. It just happens faster here," Heilimo said.
Recent Stories
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
Tabreed issues US$700 million, inaugural green sukuk
Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses legal frameworks for enhancing national industry
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024
UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Rain, snow offer hope in Japan's worst wildfire in 50 years5 minutes ago
-
Finnish space centre monitors climate change on the front line5 minutes ago
-
Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found15 minutes ago
-
Trump lauds Pakistan for arresting alleged plotter of 2021 Kabul airport bombing35 minutes ago
-
LeBron breaks 50,000 scoring barrier, Curry sparks Warriors35 minutes ago
-
Trump hails 'unstoppable' America in return to Congress35 minutes ago
-
Diplomat Charles: UK king's role in Trump-Ukraine tightrope act45 minutes ago
-
Belarus president proposes hosting Ukraine-Russia peace talks45 minutes ago
-
Trade war brings fear, uncertainty to Canadian border city55 minutes ago
-
LeBron breaks 50,000 scoring barrier, Curry sparks Warriors55 minutes ago
-
America 'is back' Trump touts in Congress speech1 hour ago
-
China says to hike defence spending by 7.2% this year1 hour ago