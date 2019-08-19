UrduPoint.com
Finnish Supreme Court Dismisses Polish Activists' Complaint About Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:01 PM

The Finnish Supreme Administrative Court on Monday ruled to dismiss a complaint filed by Poland's branch of ClientEarth, a non-profit environmental group, which argued that construction documents pertaining to the section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will pass through Finland's exclusive economic zone were inaccurate, Finnish media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Finnish Supreme Administrative Court on Monday ruled to dismiss a complaint filed by Poland's branch of ClientEarth, a non-profit environmental group, which argued that construction documents pertaining to the section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will pass through Finland's exclusive economic zone were inaccurate, Finnish media reported.

ClientEarth insists that these documents fail to take into account the project's disruptive impact on marine wildlife. Despite the group's appeals, however, the supreme court upheld the Vaasa Administrative Court's ruling that the case could not be considered because the group's authority did not extend to the territory, Yle broadcaster reported.

The environmental group has also filed a similar appeal with the Swedish Supreme Administrative Court in an attempt to get construction for the Swedish part of the pipeline suspended, the broadcaster reported.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually directly to Germany and other European countries through an over 1,200 kilometer (746 mile) pipeline laid at the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

The pipeline is set to pass either through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Specifically, the Finnish section of the pipeline will be 374 kilometers long, according to Yle.

