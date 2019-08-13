UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Supreme Court Upholds Legality Of Search In Journalist's Home - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:20 PM

Finnish Supreme Court Upholds Legality of Search in Journalist's Home - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Finland's Supreme Court upheld on Tuesday the legality of a search in the home of Laura Halminen, a journalist for the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, local media reported.

Last year, a court of appeal decided that the search in the Finnish journalist's home had been conducted without any legal violations. The defense challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court upheld the lower court's decision, but a ruling regarding the use of confiscated materials is still to be made, the Yle outlet reported.

In December 2017, Halminen published an article about the Finnish Defense Forces' Intelligence Research Center, after which the National Bureau of Investigation launched an inquiry into the journalist. Finnish authorities believed that the article contained classified information that posed a threat to national security.

Halminen insisted on recognizing the confiscations as null and void because of alleged procedural breaches.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Finland December 2017 Media Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

4 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

11 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

21 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.