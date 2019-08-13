MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Finland's Supreme Court upheld on Tuesday the legality of a search in the home of Laura Halminen, a journalist for the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper, local media reported.

Last year, a court of appeal decided that the search in the Finnish journalist's home had been conducted without any legal violations. The defense challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court upheld the lower court's decision, but a ruling regarding the use of confiscated materials is still to be made, the Yle outlet reported.

In December 2017, Halminen published an article about the Finnish Defense Forces' Intelligence Research Center, after which the National Bureau of Investigation launched an inquiry into the journalist. Finnish authorities believed that the article contained classified information that posed a threat to national security.

Halminen insisted on recognizing the confiscations as null and void because of alleged procedural breaches.