Finnish, Swedish Defense, Foreign Ministers to Discuss Security Policy in Stockholm

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The defense and foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden will discuss urgent issues of foreign and security policy in Stockholm, the Finnish government said in a statement.

"Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen will visit Sweden on February 2 and meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist," the government said.

"Sweden is our closest bilateral partner, and we are actively cooperating in many areas. Contacts at the ministerial level are also close. I hope for useful discussions," Foreign Minister Haavisto was quoted as saying.