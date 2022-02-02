UrduPoint.com

Finnish, Swedish Defense, Foreign Ministers To Discuss Security Policy In Stockholm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 06:50 AM

Finnish, Swedish Defense, Foreign Ministers to Discuss Security Policy in Stockholm

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The defense and foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden will discuss urgent issues of foreign and security policy in Stockholm, the Finnish government said in a statement.

"Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen will visit Sweden on February 2 and meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist," the government said.

"Sweden is our closest bilateral partner, and we are actively cooperating in many areas. Contacts at the ministerial level are also close. I hope for useful discussions," Foreign Minister Haavisto was quoted as saying.

Related Topics

Visit Stockholm Sweden Finland February Government

Recent Stories

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

6 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

7 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

7 hours ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

7 hours ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>