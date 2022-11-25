Finnish, Swedish Foreign Ministers to Join NATO Meeting in Bucharest - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden will take part in the NATO gathering in Bucharest, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

The alliance's foreign ministers will meet on November 29-30 in the Romanian capital.

"The foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden will join us for all the discussions in Bucharest. It is time to finalize their accession process and welcome them as full-fledged members of our Alliance. This will make them safer, NATO stronger and the Euro-Atlantic area more secure," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

Stoltenberg also expressed confidence that Turkey and Hungary, which have not yet ratified the accession protocols of the new members, would do so in the near future.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Their accession protocols have been already ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.