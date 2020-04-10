Finnish Tech Giant Valmet to Supply Automation Systems for Russian Arctic-Faring Ships

Finnish technology giant Valmet has said it will supply automation and information systems for two Russian cruise ships that will sail the Arctic and Antarctic

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Finnish technology giant Valmet has said it will supply automation and information systems for two Russian cruise ships that will sail the Arctic and Antarctic.

"The vessels will be delivered to Russia's largest river cruise company Vodohod Ltd., and they will operate both in the Arctic and Antarctic waters as well as in the tropical waters," the statement read.

The contract was concluded in late 2019. Its value has not been disclosed. The automation solutions will be delivered to the ships in August 2021 and handed over to Vodohod in November of that year.

Vodohod said the two ice-class ships cost 210 million Euros ($230 million) to build. The construction is underway at Helsinki Shipyard Oy, which it bought from Russia's sanctions-hit United Shipbuilding Corporation.