UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Tech Giant Valmet To Supply Automation Systems For Russian Arctic-Faring Ships

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:06 PM

Finnish Tech Giant Valmet to Supply Automation Systems for Russian Arctic-Faring Ships

Finnish technology giant Valmet has said it will supply automation and information systems for two Russian cruise ships that will sail the Arctic and Antarctic

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Finnish technology giant Valmet has said it will supply automation and information systems for two Russian cruise ships that will sail the Arctic and Antarctic.

"The vessels will be delivered to Russia's largest river cruise company Vodohod Ltd., and they will operate both in the Arctic and Antarctic waters as well as in the tropical waters," the statement read.

The contract was concluded in late 2019. Its value has not been disclosed. The automation solutions will be delivered to the ships in August 2021 and handed over to Vodohod in November of that year.

Vodohod said the two ice-class ships cost 210 million Euros ($230 million) to build. The construction is underway at Helsinki Shipyard Oy, which it bought from Russia's sanctions-hit United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Company Helsinki August November 2019 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja turns defensive over funny question of ..

5 minutes ago

PCB announces departures of Haroon Rashid and Agha ..

7 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over first virtual mee ..

10 minutes ago

Former MNA of Haripur tests positive for COVID-19

4 minutes ago

Over 20,000 Foreigners Airlifted From India Since ..

4 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister orders to ensure strict impleme ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.