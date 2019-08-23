UrduPoint.com
Finnish Top Diplomat To Discuss Finns' Involvement In UN Jobs With Guterres - Helsinki

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will discuss engaging more Finnish experts in the United Nations' work with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his visit to New York later on Friday, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement, published on Thursday, read that apart from Guterres, Haavisto also planned to meet with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Natalia Kanem and other senior UN officials.

"The topics of discussion will include the Secretary-General's Climate Summit, the strengthening of mediation and prevention of conflicts, the implementation of the SDGs, and human rights.

Minister Haavisto will also express Finland's wish to get more Finnish experts to posts in the UN system. Topical regional matters, such as the situation in the middle East and the Persian Gulf and Africa, will also be on the agenda," the statement pointed out.

Pressing regional issues, including Middle Eastern crises and the conflict in Ukraine, as well as Finland's role in the implementation of the sustainable development goals of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda and protecting human rights will also be addressed during the talks.

The trip will be Haavisto's first travel to the United States as a foreign minister since his appointment in early June.

