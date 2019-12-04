(@FahadShabbir)

A total of 30 percent of Finnish citizens consider Minister of Transport and Communication Sanna Marin as the best candidate among country's socialists to become the next prime minister after the resignation of Antti Rinne, the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Finland (SDP), from the post, a fresh poll revealed on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A total of 30 percent of Finnish citizens consider Minister of Transport and Communication Sanna Marin as the best candidate among country's socialists to become the next prime minister after the resignation of Antti Rinne, the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Finland (SDP), from the post , a fresh poll revealed on Wednesday.

Rinne submitted his resignation to President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday. Niinisto accepted but asked him to continue as caretaker until a new cabinet was formed.

The Kantar TNS survey conducted for the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper revealed that the gap between Marin and other candidates accounted for over 18 percentage points, as three more SDP members � Eero Heinaluoma, Antti Lindtman and Jutta Urpilainen � were supported by 12 percent of people each one, while four other socialist candidates got from 2 to 3 percent.

The survey showed that the support for 34-year-old Marin was stable in all age groups among both men and women.

The survey among 1,820 Finnish adults was conducted on December 3. The margin of error does not exceed 2.3 percent.