Finnish Transport Regulator Extends Suspension of Flights From UK Until Jan 25

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) on Friday extended the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa until January 25 over fears of the new coronavirus strain discovered in the UK.

The suspension was initially imposed until January 4, then extended until January 11 and again until January 18.

"The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency has decided to extend the suspension of passenger flights from the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa to Finland until January 25," Traficom said in a statement.

At the same time, air traffic from Finland to the UK will continue, according to Finnish national carrier Finnair, which continues carrying out passenger flights from Helsinki to London, Edinburgh and Manchester, while only cargo flights continue in the opposite direction.

London informed the World Health Organization in December of a mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus strains. Although many states closed their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom, this has not prevented the strain from infiltrating dozens of countries.