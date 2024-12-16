Fiorentina off pace in Serie A title race after Bologna defeat

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Fiorentina lost ground in the Serie A title race on Sunday after falling to a 1-0 defeat at Bologna and missing the chance to claim a club-record ninth straight league win.

Raffaele Palladino's Fiorentina are fourth, six points behind league leaders Atalanta following a first league defeat in three months, albeit with a game in hand.

Jens Odgaard guided home the only goal of the game at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara to give Bologna their fifth win in seven matches in Italy's top flight.

Sunday's result moved Bologna up to seventh and three points behind Juventus, who sit in the Conference League spot, with a game in hand and gave coach Vincenzo Italiano a big win against his former club.

Italiano managed Fiorentina for three seasons, taking the Viola to two Europa Conference League finals and an Italian Cup final before joining Bologna in the summer.

Verona snapped a four-match losing streak by winning 3-2 at Parma, a result which lifted Paolo Zanetti's team one place and point above the relegation zone.

Italian media report that Verona, who have long had financial difficulties, are set to be sold to American private equity fund Presidio Investors.

Como are level on 15 points with Verona, Parma and Genoa -- who are at AC Milan in the day's late match -- after two stoppage-time goals gave Cesc Fabregas' side a surprise, but deserved 2-0 win over Roma.

Alessandro Gabrielloni put Como ahead two minutes into added time when he poked home his first Serie A goal from Patrick Cutrone's cut-back.

And shortly afterwards Nico Paz secured a first win since late September in front of a delirious home crowd, when after Roma cheaply gave the ball away with everyone in the Como area he rolled Gabrielloni's simple pass into an empty net.

Roma have improved since Claudio Ranieri returned for his third spell as coach but Sunday's performance was a step backwards and leaves the capital club just two points above the bottom three.

