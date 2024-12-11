Fiorentina's Bove Has Defibrillator Installed After Collapse: Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Edoardo Bove has had a defibrillator fitted after the Fiorentina midfielder's on-pitch cardiac arrest earlier this month, Italian media reported on Tuesday.
Sky Sport and Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that the operation was carried out on Tuesday morning at the Careggi hospital in Florence, where Bove has been since collapsing during Fiorentina's Serie A fixture with Inter Milan on December 1.
The match was stopped and then called off while Bove was rushed to the intensive care unit, where serious damage to the 22-year-old's central nervous and cardio-respiratory systems was quickly ruled out.
Bove has been awake and undergoing tests in hospital for just over a week and is reportedly set to be discharged in the coming days after his operation.
Fiorentina later said that "the operation which Edoardo Bove underwent was successful", without specifying the exact procedure.
"Edoardo contacted the club a few minutes ago and said that he is fine and will continue his post-operation recovery programme before being discharged from hospital in the next few days," said Fiorentina.
If confirmed, the installation of a defibrillator would mean Bove's football career in Italy is at risk due to stringent health regulations which govern sport in the country.
Christian Eriksen had to leave Inter Milan in 2021 in the wake of his cardiac arrest and collapse while playing for Denmark at that year's European Championship.
Eriksen was banned from playing in Italian football after having an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, or ICD, fitted but now plays for Manchester United and still represents his country.
Recent Stories
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..
Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
More Stories From World
-
Russian strike kills two in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia30 seconds ago
-
US disburses $20 bn Ukraine loan backed by profits from Russian assets42 seconds ago
-
NY gunman had manifesto railing against health insurance47 seconds ago
-
G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US11 minutes ago
-
S.Korea ex-defence minister formally arrested for insurrection11 minutes ago
-
Nobel Peace Prize winner Nihon Hidankyo calls for a world without nukes21 minutes ago
-
Arctic is now emitting more carbon than it absorbs: US agency21 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Lula: from poverty to power21 minutes ago
-
Trump mocks Trudeau as 'governor' of 'state' of Canada31 minutes ago
-
Award-winning US poet Nikki Giovanni dies aged 8151 minutes ago
-
Thousands told to flee as wildfire tears through Malibu51 minutes ago
-
Blinken urges 'inclusive' process for new Syrian government1 hour ago