Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Edoardo Bove is stable in hospital after his harrowing and sudden collapse which caused Fiorentina's Serie A clash with champions Inter Milan to be suspended on Sunday, as Scott McTominay kept Napoli top in a 1-0 win at Torino.

Fiorentina said that midfielder Bove, who suddenly fell to the turf with 16 minutes on the clock and the game still goalless, was under sedation in the intensive care unit at Florence's Careggi hospital.

"Initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out severe damage to his central nervous and the cardio-respiratory systems," said Fiorentina in a joint statement with the hospital.

Fiorentina added that the 22-year-old's condition will be re-assessed "in the next 24 hours" while family and teammates, who had rushed to his aid and then sobbed as he was stretchered from the Stadio Artemio Franchi field, went to be by his side.

The match will be rescheduled for "an as-yet undetermined date", as happened when Evan Ndicka fell in a similar manner during Roma's match at Udinese in April.

Bove's fall reminded fans of tragic former captain Davide Astori, who in March 2018 died suddenly in his sleep aged 31 in a hotel before a league match at Udinese.

Goalkeeper David de Gea said "God please" on social media where a number of clubs, including Roma from where he was loaned to Fiorentina in August, showed support.

"One of us, we're all with you. Forza Edo!" Roma said.

- Napoli stay top -

Napoli are four points ahead of the chasing pack thanks to McTominay's neat finish in the 31st minute, following a trademark dribble into the area from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

McTominay's winner was his third Serie A goal since signing for Napoli in the summer and the Scotland midfielder is playing a key role in his new team's bid for a fourth Italian league title.

Napoli would have left Turin with a heftier goal haul had Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic not pulled off a series of top class saves.

The Serbia 'keeper kept out a Romelu Lukaku backheel and Kvaratskhelia's looping header before McTominay broke the deadlock, and he got down brilliantly to stop both Mathias Olivera's close-range header in the 65th minute and Giovanni Simeone in stoppage time.

"When you have the chances to close out the match and you don't you need to be very careful, because a corner or a free-kick can change things," said Conte to DAZN.

"We attacked them with aggression, much more than usual and it was only Milinkovic-Savic's performance that stopped us from scoring more."

Atalanta can move back to within a point of Napoli with a win at Roma on Monday night.

- Lazio lose ground -

Lazio have lost ground after a frustrating defeat at Parma which was inflicted by an early Dennis Man finish, Anas Haj Mohamed's first Serie A goal and a stoppage-time strike from Enrico Del Prato after Valentin Castellanos had halved the deficit for the away side.

Marco Baroni's Lazio, who are fifth and level on 28 points with Inter, Fiorentina and Atalanta, thought they had taken the lead in the second minute through Nicolo Rovella before the strike was ruled out for a foul by the Italy midfielder.

Rovella then handed Parma the lead when he rolled a sloppy pass across his own area straight to Man, who gobbled up the chance to net his fourth goal of the season.

Castellanos then had a goal chalked off for offside before Lazio were awarded, and then denied via a VAR check, a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Lazio came out on the front foot after the break but Haj Mohamed's beautiful curling effort -- in his first start in Italy's top flight -- doubled the hosts' lead in the 53rd minute.

Castellanos' tap-in after a mix-up between Zion Suzuki and Emanuele Valeri was followed by intense pressure from Lazio but Del Prato ensured that Parma would move up to 11th, four points above the relegation zone, after being sent clean through by Gabriel Charpentier.

Patrick Vieira won his first match as Genoa coach with a 2-0 success at 10-man Udinese, which moved his new team three points away from the Serie A relegation zone.

