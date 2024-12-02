Open Menu

Fiorentina's Bove 'stable' After Collapse, McTominay Keeps Napoli Top

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Fiorentina's Bove 'stable' after collapse, McTominay keeps Napoli top

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Edoardo Bove is stable in hospital after his harrowing and sudden collapse which caused Fiorentina's Serie A clash with champions Inter Milan to be suspended on Sunday, as Scott McTominay kept Napoli top in a 1-0 win at Torino.

Fiorentina said that midfielder Bove, who suddenly fell to the turf with 16 minutes on the clock and the game still goalless, was under sedation in the intensive care unit at Florence's Careggi hospital.

"Initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out severe damage to his central nervous and the cardio-respiratory systems," said Fiorentina in a joint statement with the hospital.

Fiorentina added that the 22-year-old's condition will be re-assessed "in the next 24 hours" while family and teammates, who had rushed to his aid and then sobbed as he was stretchered from the Stadio Artemio Franchi field, went to be by his side.

Related Topics

Florence Sunday Family From Top Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago

More Stories From World