FIR On Pahalgam Attack Exposes Modi Govt’s Lies
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 05:45 PM
Modi’s false flag drama in Pahalgam becomes a laughingstock as lies have been exposed
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) An First Informatioin Report (FIR) has blown the lid off the Modi government’s Pahalgam false flag operation, the sources within the security officials said on Friday.
The Modi’s false flag drama in Pahalgam became a laughingstock as the lies were exposed.
According to the security sources, the FIR of the Pahalgam false flag operation cast doubts on the nature of the attack.
The sources said that the Pahalgam police station is located six kilometers away from the site of the incident. As per the FIR, the Pahalgam attack took place between 1:50pm and 2:20pm.
The security officials noted that, surprisingly, the FIR was registered just 10 minutes later at 2:30pm. The fact that the FIR was filed within such a short time suggests a pre-planned operation.
The sources further revealed that, as per a premeditated script, unidentified cross-border terrorists are named in the FIR.
The FIR stated that indiscriminate firing was carried out by the alleged terrorists, while the Indian government and media continued to falsely portray the incident as a targeted killing.
Phrases like “at the behest of foreign masters” are also pre-included in the FIR.
