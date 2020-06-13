Fire Aboard French Nuclear Submarine Extinguished, No Casualties Reported - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The fire aboard the French nuclear submarine Perle has been extinguished after more than 14 hours and hundreds of people involved, France's Defense Minister Florence Parly said Saturday

The Rubis-class nuclear submarine caught fire on Friday while docked for maintenance at the port city of Toulon, Maritime Prefecture for the Mediterranean reported.

"Tonight, the fire aboard the Perle submarine was extinguished at 12:50 am, after a 14-hour effort that mobilized a hundred firefighters as well as more than 150 people in support," Parly wrote on Twitter.

The minister added that she will be traveling to Toulon today to carry out inspections.

The maritime prefecture said that there was no nuclear fuel on the submarine at the time of the fire and that the risk of nuclear pollution was null.

Perle is one of the six Rubis-class nuclear submarines owned by the French navy, all of them are named after gemstones.