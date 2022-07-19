UrduPoint.com

Fire And Destruction At Europe's Biggest Sand Dune

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune

In a usual July on Europe's biggest sand dune, holidaymakers clamber to its peak to admire the panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean beyond

Dune de Pilat, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :In a usual July on Europe's biggest sand dune, holidaymakers clamber to its peak to admire the panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean beyond. This year, its heights are deserted, shrouded in smoke, with fire service planes buzzing overhead.

The Dune de Pilat is a famous attraction on France's west coast, with its sands rising abruptly out of thick pine forests that shade bustling camp sites and caravan parks in the summer months.

This year, the forests are ablaze, sending up thick clouds of smoke that blot out the sun as they drift over the ocean or towards the city of Bordeaux, 60 kilometres (36 miles) to the north east.

Around 6,500 hectares of forest have burned so far near the dune -- an area 12 km long and 7.0 km wide -- with another 12,800 hectares lost to a separate and bigger fire further inland to the east.

"We were faced with a wall of fire that was 40-50 metres high. It was a tinderbox," fire service spokesman Matthieu Jomain told AFP on Tuesday from a blackened area next to the dune.

"There were sparks being carried several hundred metres by the wind," he added.

Around 2,000 firefighters are battling round the clock to bring the infernos under control, backed by helicopters and Canadair fire planes which swoop down into the ocean to fill their tanks.

Around 20,000 people have been evacuated near the dune, including residents in the tourist town of La Teste-de-Buch where the temperature hovered around 40 Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.

"The firemen rang the doorbell to tell us we had to evacuate right away and then the police arrived five minutes later and told us the same thing," a pensioner told AFP as he left with his partner and pets in a car.

Related Topics

Fire Police Europe France Car Bordeaux Same July From

Recent Stories

Longu reviews relief supplies and activities durin ..

Longu reviews relief supplies and activities during recent rains in Balochistan

38 seconds ago
 SACM for timely completion of Ghotki-Kandhkot Brid ..

SACM for timely completion of Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge on River Indus

39 seconds ago
 PML-N believes in empowering women through educati ..

PML-N believes in empowering women through education: governor

42 seconds ago
 CM directs recruitment of lecturers in govt colleg ..

CM directs recruitment of lecturers in govt colleges

44 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioners asked to submit reports of lo ..

Deputy Commissioners asked to submit reports of losses of rain hit areas within ..

3 minutes ago
 Police, ulema, elected representatives urged to wo ..

Police, ulema, elected representatives urged to work for peace in Muharram Haram ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.