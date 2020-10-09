UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire At Ammunition Depot In Ryazan Region Fully Extinguished - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:52 PM

Fire at Ammunition Depot in Ryazan Region Fully Extinguished - Russian Defense Ministry

The fire at an ammunition depot in the Ryazan Region in central Russia has been completely extinguished, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The fire at an ammunition depot in the Ryazan Region in central Russia has been completely extinguished, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday afternoon, grass caught fire on the territory of the ammunition depot near the settlement of Zheltukhino in the Ryazan Region, the fire then spread to the artillery ammunition storage area, and explosions began. In several settlements of the Skopinsky and Ryazhsky districts, residential buildings were damaged as a result of the explosions. More than 2,300 residents were evacuated. 16 people were injured, the condition of one of the victims is serious.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov, announced the complete elimination of all fires at the ammunition storage arsenal in the Ryazan Region and the transition to the stage of restoration of the barracks and housing facilities, which suffered from the consequences of the emergency," the statement says says.

According to Bulgakov, "the results of the reconnaissance carried out on the territory of the arsenal allowed to state the fact today that the fire was not only localized, but also all ignition points have been completely eliminated."

Related Topics

Injured Fire Army Russia Ryazan All From Arsenal Housing

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

11 minutes ago

OECD to hold webinar on effects of COVID-19

56 minutes ago

UK extends jobs support for virus-shuttered firms

8 seconds ago

University of Sindh finalizes arrangements to cond ..

9 seconds ago

Aliyev Rules Out Creation of New Line of Contact i ..

11 seconds ago

Antonov Urges US to Eliminate Its Chemical Weapons ..

13 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.