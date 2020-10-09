Fire at Ammunition Depot in Ryazan Region Fully Extinguished - Russian Defense Ministry

The fire at an ammunition depot in the Ryazan Region in central Russia has been completely extinguished, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The fire at an ammunition depot in the Ryazan Region in central Russia has been completely extinguished, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday afternoon, grass caught fire on the territory of the ammunition depot near the settlement of Zheltukhino in the Ryazan Region, the fire then spread to the artillery ammunition storage area, and explosions began. In several settlements of the Skopinsky and Ryazhsky districts, residential buildings were damaged as a result of the explosions. More than 2,300 residents were evacuated. 16 people were injured, the condition of one of the victims is serious.

"Russian Deputy Defense Minister, General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov, announced the complete elimination of all fires at the ammunition storage arsenal in the Ryazan Region and the transition to the stage of restoration of the barracks and housing facilities, which suffered from the consequences of the emergency," the statement says says.

According to Bulgakov, "the results of the reconnaissance carried out on the territory of the arsenal allowed to state the fact today that the fire was not only localized, but also all ignition points have been completely eliminated."