Fire At Belgrade Retirement Home Kills Eight
Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) A fire broke out early Monday at a retirement home on the outskirts of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, killing eight people and injuring seven.
Luka Causic, a police officer overseeing the emergency response, said there were around 30 people inside when the fire broke out at 3:30 am (02:30 GMT).
"Unfortunately, eight individuals lost their lives in the fire. I must say that members of the emergency response sector reacted very promptly and successfully rescued, or rather evacuated, 13 people," Labour Minister Nemanja Starovic told local media.
Earlier, rescue officials said at least six people had died.
"I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Starovic said, adding that an investigation had been launched.
"I believe that the competent prosecutor's office will provide official information very soon, during the course of the day," he added.
The injured were being treated at the Belgrade Military Hospital.
Causic said the blaze was extinguished by firefighters who acted quickly, despite the facility being located in a remote area.
