Fire at Building in Central Moscow Covers 3,200 Square Feet - Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A fire erupted at a building under reconstruction in central Moscow and has covered 3,200 square feet, a spokesperson of the local branch of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The fire increased to 300 square meters [3,200 square feet]," the spokesperson said.

The building is located on Tverskaya street.

The transport authorities of Moscow have partially blocked traffic on the street and state-owned Russian bank Sberbank said that it was closing its office located not far from the accident site.

According to the ministry, the fire danger level is four out of five.

The Emergencies Ministry said earlier in the day, citing preliminary data, that no one got injured in the accident. At the moment, 188 firefighters and 61 units of special equipment are involved in the emergency response.