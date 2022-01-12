UrduPoint.com

Fire At C.Africa Camp Hits 5,000 Displaced People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 10:49 PM

Fire at C.Africa camp hits 5,000 displaced people

Nearly 5,000 people displaced by the Central African Republic's long-running civil conflict are without shelter or have lost key belongings after a fire swept through their camp, the UN said on Wednesday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Nearly 5,000 people displaced by the Central African Republic's long-running civil conflict are without shelter or have lost key belongings after a fire swept through their camp, the UN said on Wednesday.

A total of "4,803 people are in urgent need of shelter, household necessities, food and water," Anita Cadonau, a communications officer with the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told AFP.

The accidental blaze happened on Tuesday at a camp in Alindao, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) east of the capital Bangui.

Twenty people were injured, Cadonau said.

"The fire broke out after a child tried to cook with palm oil," said Philomene Dounda, the prefect of the Lower Kotto region where the camp is located.

One of the world's poorest countries, the car plunged into civil war in 2013 after the country's then president, Francois Bozi, was ousted by a rebel-led coalition largely drawn from the Muslim minority.

The coup triggered a sectarian bloodbath between the Seleka and "anti-Balaka" forces, who were mainly Christian or animist.

French and then UN intervention helped to stabilise the country, enabling it to stage elections, but much of the nation remains in the hands of armed groups.

At the start of the year, according to OCHA figures, the CAR had 670,000 internally displaced people, and another 741,000 who lived in neighbouring countries and had refugee status.

Around 3.1 million citizens -- 63 percent of the population -- will need humanitarian aid and protection this year, OCHA says.

Related Topics

Injured Fire World United Nations Minority Water Oil Car Bangui Central African Republic Muslim Christian From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

1 minute ago
 Campaigners sue UK over 'inadequate' climate plan

Campaigners sue UK over 'inadequate' climate plan

1 minute ago
 Hasaan Khawar reviews recommendations regarding to ..

Hasaan Khawar reviews recommendations regarding tourism in Murree

1 minute ago
 Omicron causes sharp drop in airline ticket sales: ..

Omicron causes sharp drop in airline ticket sales: IATA

1 minute ago
 US senators ready sanctions if Russia invades Ukra ..

US senators ready sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Almost Half of Lithuanians Dissatisfied With Count ..

Almost Half of Lithuanians Dissatisfied With Country's Foreign Policy - Poll

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.