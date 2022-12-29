UrduPoint.com

Fire At Casino-Hotel On Cambodian Border Kills At Least 10, Injures 30 People - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Fire at Casino-Hotel on Cambodian Border Kills at Least 10, Injures 30 People - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) At least ten people have died, and 30 others have been injured in a massive fire at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in the town of Poipet on the Cambodian-Thai border, Poipet Town Hall Administration chief Nhem Phoeng said on Thursday.

"As of 9:10 am, more than 10 people died, and over 30 of the injured were sent to hospital in Aranyaprathet district of Thailand's Sa Kaeo province," Phoeng told The Phnom Penh Post.

He added that over 400 people, most of them Thais, are stuck at the casino-hotel.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night and has yet to be extinguished. Phoeng added that the authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Cambodian National Committee for Disaster Management Vice-President Kun Kim told reporters that fire crews and helicopters had been dispatched to the scene to save those stranded inside the casino.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Thailand Died Phnom Penh Aranyaprathet Border Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th December 2022

42 minutes ago
 Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Ara ..

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Arab GDPs in 2021

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking s ..

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

9 hours ago
 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

9 hours ago
 Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.