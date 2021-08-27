(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Heavy fire broke out at a chemical factory in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi, killing 15 laborers, local media reported on Friday.

The incident took place in Karachi's Mehran Town, Pakistani broadcaster GeoTV reported, citing rescue officials.

With 15 bodies retrieved from inside the building so far, rescue operations continue, as over 20 people are feared to be still trapped inside the plant.

Of those 15, five have been identified so far, the broadcaster reported, citing hospital officials. Four of them are members of the same family.

Rescue teams are reportedly facing difficulties due to smoke and have requested deployment of heavy machinery to break down the factory walls.