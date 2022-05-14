Fire at Commercial Building in Delhi Kills 26 People, Injures Over 40 Others - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) A fire broke out in India's Delhi, killing at least 26 people and injuring over 40 others, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing police.

A fire broke out in a commercial building in the west of the city. About 70 people were rescued from the building. The fire is yet to be brought under control, according to the report.

Bodies of 26 people have been recovered so far and more than 40 others sustained burns and have been hospitalized, the report says, adding that the number might go up.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the fire.

"Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi.

My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, saying he was deeply saddened by the losses, and pledged 200,000 Indian rupees ($2,582) to the families of the victims and 50,000 Indian rupees ($645) to those injured in the accident.

"Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire in Delhi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," Modi's office wrote on Twitter.

According to the report, the fire broke out on the first floor of the building, which houses a CCTV cameras office and a router manufacturing company.