UrduPoint.com

Fire At Commercial Building In Delhi Kills 26 People, Injures Over 40 Others - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Fire at Commercial Building in Delhi Kills 26 People, Injures Over 40 Others - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) A fire broke out in India's Delhi, killing at least 26 people and injuring over 40 others, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing police.

A fire broke out in a commercial building in the west of the city. About 70 people were rescued from the building. The fire is yet to be brought under control, according to the report.

Bodies of 26 people have been recovered so far and more than 40 others sustained burns and have been hospitalized, the report says, adding that the number might go up.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the fire.

"Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi.

My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," Kovind wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, saying he was deeply saddened by the losses, and pledged 200,000 Indian rupees ($2,582) to the families of the victims and 50,000 Indian rupees ($645) to those injured in the accident.

"Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire in Delhi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," Modi's office wrote on Twitter.

According to the report, the fire broke out on the first floor of the building, which houses a CCTV cameras office and a router manufacturing company.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Delhi Fire Police Twitter Narendra Modi Company Metro From

Recent Stories

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittne ..

White House Has No Comment on Extension of Brittney Griner's Arrest in Russia

31 minutes ago
 Nothing Changes About Turkey in NATO After Erdogan ..

Nothing Changes About Turkey in NATO After Erdogan's Remarks on Finland, Sweden ..

31 minutes ago
 Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US ..

Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US State Department

31 minutes ago
 Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corr ..

Imran Khan is responsible for bad governance, corruption: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

49 minutes ago
 Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

Greater unity among Kashmiris urged

49 minutes ago
 Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among thre ..

Indian authorities dismiss KU Professor among three govt employees in IIOJK

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.