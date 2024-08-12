Fire At Cooling Tower Of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Sunday after a fire broke out at a cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under the control of Russian forces.
Ukraine, Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there had been no detected spike in radiation levels or any impact on nuclear safety.
A Moscow-installed official, Vladimir Rogov, said the blaze at a cooling tower has been "completely extinguished" in a Telegram post Monday.
He and Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-installed governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, blamed "Ukrainian armed forces" for the incident.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a social media post that "Russian occupiers have started a fire" at the plant, accusing them of trying to "blackmail" Kyiv.
"Currently, radiation levels are within the norm," he added. Balitsky and the facility's press service also reported the "radiation background" around the facility was normal.
"No impact has been reported for nuclear safety," the IAEA, which has experts stationed at the plant, said.
"IAEA experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming from ZNPP's northern area following multiple explosions heard in the evening," the UN agency said in a post on social media platform X.
It said the plant had reported to them an "alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers".
