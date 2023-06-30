Open Menu

Fire At Facility Of Russia's Tatneft Oil Giant In Tatarstan Leaves 2 Dead - Investigators

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 10:10 PM

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Two workers died in the Russian republic of Tatarstan after a storage tank caught fire in one of the oil and gas production units (NGDU) of Russian oil company Tatneft, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"On the morning of June 30, in the Zainsky district of the republic on the territory of PJSC Tatneft, NGDU Yelkhovneft, two workers died as a result of a fire that occurred during the inspection of a storage tank for refilling with oil products," the investigative committee said in a statement.

A criminal case has been opened for violations of safety rules in explosive objects. Local investigators are examining the site.

Later in the day, Tatneft told Sputnik that a special commission was immediately set up to investigate the incident.

The fire broke out on an area of 2 square meters (26 square feet) of the inactive ground tank under reconstruction, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

