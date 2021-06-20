UrduPoint.com
Fire At Fireworks Warehouse In Moscow Extinguished - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Fire at Fireworks Warehouse in Moscow Extinguished - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The fire at the fireworks warehouse near Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow has been extinguished, the Russian Ministry for Emergencies said.

The burning started on Saturday evening at about 7 p.m.

local time (16:00 GMT). Three helicopters were deployed to put out the blaze.

"The open fire was extinguished at 9:29 p.m.," the statement said.

Three firefighters and one warehouse worker sustained minor injuries, Deputy Mayor Pyotr Biryukov told Russian media.

More Stories From World

