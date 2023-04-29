Fire at Fuel Depot in Sevastopol Entirely Eliminated - Governor

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Burning at a fuel depot in Sevastopol caused by a drone attack was completely extinguished, the governor of the Crimean port city. Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Saturday, citing a local emergency service chief.

The governor said that an emergency duty crew remained at the site of the fire and thanked the firefighters for their work.

Earlier in the day, four fuel tanks were damaged at an oil terminal in Sevastopol by two drones, the governor stated. Later, Razvozhayev said that only one of the drones reached the fuel tanks, and the other was shot down by the fleet surveillance.