Fire At Gas Station In Russia's Volgograd Leaves 8 People Injured - Regional Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 04:57 PM

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Eight people have suffered injuries as a result of a fire at a gas station in the Russian city of Volgograd, the regional authorities told Sputnik on Monday, adding that one individual is currently in critical condition.

"Eight people have been injured, one of them is in critical condition," the regional authorities said in a statement.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a gas tank caught fire at a filling station in the Traktorozavodsky district of the city. The fire has subsequently been contained.

Earlier in the day, the regional branch of the Health Ministry reported that four people had suffered injuries in the blaze.

More Stories From World

