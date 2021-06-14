Fire at Gas Station in Siberian City Novosibirsk Leaves 6 People Injured - EMERCOM

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) At least six people, including two firefighters, were injured as a result of a fire that broke out at a gas station in the Russian city of Novosibirsk in western Siberia, the regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry (EMERCOM) said on Monday.

"Six people asked for medical assistance, four of them were hospitalized to a burn center. Two of them worked with the Ministry of Emergency Situations who were the first to arrive to extinguish the fire. Currently, fire extinguishing work is underway," an EMERCOM spokesperson told journalists.

The blaze is covering about 500 square meters (5,381 square feet). Extinguishing is hampered by the continuing explosions of gas cylinders and fuel tanks.