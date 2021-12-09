UrduPoint.com

Fire At HQ Of Tunisia's Ennahdha Injures Two Politicians

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:57 PM

Fire at HQ of Tunisia's Ennahdha injures two politicians

A blaze at the headquarters of Tunisia's Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party injured at least two leading figures on Thursday, AFP reporters and party members said

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :A blaze at the headquarters of Tunisia's Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party injured at least two leading figures on Thursday, AFP reporters and party members said.

The movement's Vice President Ali Laaryadh and advisory board head Abdelkarim Harouni were both hospitalised after jumping from the second floor of the building to escape the flames, party members said.

An AFP correspondent saw smoke pouring out of the windows of the building in central Tunis as people climbed out.

There were no reports of deaths and no immediate indication of how the fire had started.

