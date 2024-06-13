Fire At Iraqi Oil Refinery Injures 10: Civil Defence
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Arbil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A massive fire at an oil refinery in Iraqi Kurdistan injured at least 10 people including firefighters battling to control the blaze, which was ongoing Thursday, the civil defence agency reported.
The fire broke out in a major crude oil tank on Wednesday night before spreading to a second refinery on a road southwest of Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, the agency said.
The cause of the blaze was still unknown, it added.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From World
-
Norway welcomes Chinese new energy vehicles: Envoy8 minutes ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores8 minutes ago
-
France racing to build giant army camp for Paris Olympics security18 minutes ago
-
Aberg grabs early lead with Tiger one back at US Open27 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi meets with mayor of Pingdingshan city, Henan province28 minutes ago
-
As pilgrims swelter, climate change looms over hajj47 minutes ago
-
German head coach Edin Terzic leaves Borussia Dortmund48 minutes ago
-
Over 900 pieces of relics retrieved from shipwrecks in South China Sea48 minutes ago
-
Fire at Iraqi oil refinery injures 13: official48 minutes ago
-
UK's Labour pitches for power with 'wealth creation' pledge58 minutes ago
-
Record 3,568 people stranded on mountains in Japan in 202358 minutes ago
-
Disney and Florida sign 15-year deal settling major row1 hour ago