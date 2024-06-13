Fire at Iraqi oil refinery injures 10: civil defence

Arbil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A massive fire at an oil refinery in Iraqi Kurdistan injured at least 10 people including firefighters battling to control the blaze, which was ongoing Thursday, the civil defence agency reported.

The fire broke out in a major crude oil tank on Wednesday night before spreading to a second refinery on a road southwest of Arbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, the agency said.

The cause of the blaze was still unknown, it added.