Two people were killed and one more person was injured on Wednesday as fire broke out at the Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard (part of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation) in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, the shipyard told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Two people were killed and one more person was injured on Wednesday as fire broke out at the Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard (part of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation) in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod, the shipyard told Sputnik.

A representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that one person was injured, specifying that fire resulted from a short circuit during repair works. According to the representative, a cable ignited, with the fire area estimated at 5 square meters (53.8 square feet). The regional department of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed the fire, adding that open combustion had been eliminated and information about injuries was being verified.

"The fire broke out on August 28, at 8.23 a.m. [05:23 GMT], at a dry-cargo carrier under-construction of the RSD59 project as a result of an oxygen outburst in the bow propulsion unit. Three employees of the shipyard were injured, two of them died," the Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard said.

"The injured person is receiving assistance. A special commission has been created to investigate the circumstances of the incident," a representative of the shipyard said.