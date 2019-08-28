(@imziishan)

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The fire that hit on Wednesday the Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard (part of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation) in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod has been extinguished, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"The fire at the Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod has been fully eliminated at an area of 5 square meters [53.8 square feet].

Forty-two people and 12 units of equipment, including 32 people and eight units of equipment of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, engaged in extinguishing the fire," the ministry's regional department said.

The fire broke out at 8.23 a.m. (05:23 GMT), at a dry-cargo carrier under-construction of the RSD59 project as a result of an oxygen outburst in the bow propulsion unit. Two people were killed, while one more person was injured. A special commission was established at the shipyard to look into the circumstances of the incident.