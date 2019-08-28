UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire At Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard In Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Extinguished - Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:53 PM

Fire at Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Extinguished - Ministry

The fire that hit on Wednesday the Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard (part of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation) in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod has been extinguished, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The fire that hit on Wednesday the Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard (part of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation) in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod has been extinguished, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

"The fire at the Krasnoye Sormovo Shipyard in Nizhny Novgorod has been fully eliminated at an area of 5 square meters [53.8 square feet].

Forty-two people and 12 units of equipment, including 32 people and eight units of equipment of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, engaged in extinguishing the fire," the ministry's regional department said.

The fire broke out at 8.23 a.m. (05:23 GMT), at a dry-cargo carrier under-construction of the RSD59 project as a result of an oxygen outburst in the bow propulsion unit. Two people were killed, while one more person was injured. A special commission was established at the shipyard to look into the circumstances of the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Nizhny Novgorod

Recent Stories

Seoul Calls in Japanese Ambassador to Protest Remo ..

2 minutes ago

First bishop ordained in China under Vatican deal

5 minutes ago

Cargo ship, crew vanish from Indonesian waters

5 minutes ago

Rally strongly condemns India for atrocities on Ka ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir valley remains cut off from outside world

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.