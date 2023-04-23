Fire at Madrid Restaurant Results in Two Dead, Ten Injured - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Two people died and ten others were injured in a fire that occurred at a restaurant in Spain's capital of Madrid, the city's emergency services inform.

The fire broke out on Saturday at the entrance to a restaurant in Plaza de Manuel Becerra in Madrid's Salamanca district.

"Fire in a restaurant in Plaza Manuel Becerra. ...

SAMUR-Proteccion Civil (specialized emergency system of Madrid) attends to 10 (injured) people and confirms the death of two people," the emergency services said on Twitter.

El Mundo newspaper reported that the blaze occurred when a waiter poured alcohol over a pizza and set it alight, following which the flames caught plastic foliage decorating the restaurant's walls and ceiling.

El Mundo said, citing the city's emergency services, that the dead include a 25-year-old waiter and a 40-year-old customer.