Fire At Missile Facility In Taiwan Injures 4 - Defense Institute

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Four people were injured as a result of a fire at the Jiupeng missile testing base of Taiwan's National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) in southern Pingtung County, the state-owned facility said on Thursday.

"Four employees were at the scene, they sustained burns of varying severity, from 30% to 80%. They were taken to the hospital," NCSIST said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) during the recycling of wastes from jet fuel production, according to the statement. The cause of the fire is not yet clear, the institute said.

NCSIST is one of Taiwan's two top defense contractors. The institute specializes in the development, production and sale of defense technologies and weapons, and is also responsible for international technology cooperation and information exchange.

